AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing

President of the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) Andrew Kuchins was handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without purpose of sale». Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

It is clarified that Kuchins was released under personal recognizance to appear.

«Interrogation of Andrew Kuchins and other investigative actions were carried out in connection with existence of sufficient grounds. The results of study of the presented samples of substances in the form of pills of white and yellow colors, capsules of blue and red-white colors were obtained. According to conclusion of the examination, the pills submitted for the study contain a psychotropic substance. The place of residence was searched, inspection and a search of Andrew Kuchins’s car was conducted within the framework of pre-trial proceedings,» the Interior Ministry said.

Andrew Kuchins was summoned for questioning yesterday. He spent several hours at the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.