Recreation area Dariya opened in Bishkek

Walking and recreation area Dariya was opened in Bishkek.

The recreation area was designed by students of the American University of Central Asia with the assistance of an architect, Bishkek City Administration and residents of Kok-Dzhar microdistrict.

According to AUCA Vice President Chyngyz Shamshiev, the small recreation area is located on the bank of Alamedin River.

«The bank of the river was fenced for safety. This is a walking area for residents of the microdistrict, the project to improve the quality of life. This is a gift for residents,» he said.

AUCA Assistant Professor Seth Fearey said that the project was implemented using a special course.

«The idea of ​​the course was to give students practical experience. We made them literally go out from the lecture hall and go to the people. The idea of ​​changing the area came to the students themselves. We met with residents, they told about problems. After it, we began to look for an opportunity for a project that could be implemented quickly and not expensive. We created a design and collected a budget of $ 12,000. This money was allocated by Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan, residents and AUCA,» he added.