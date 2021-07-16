10:01
Ex-president of AUCA Andrew Kuchins to be deported from Kyrgyzstan

The court ruled to fine and deport ex-president of AUCA Andrew Kuchins from Kyrgyzstan.

Judge Makhabat Bekishova delivered a verdict against Andrew Kuchins in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek yesterday.

He was charged under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Smuggling of items, for which special rules for movement across the customs border are established», «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale», as well as «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors without purpose of sale in small amounts» of the Code of Offences.

State Prosecutor Kanatbek Aitbaev asked the court to sentence the accused to 10 years in prison and impose a fine of 90,000 soms with expulsion from Kyrgyzstan.

The judge Makhabat Bekishova found Andrew Kuchins not guilty under Articles 268 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale) and 270 (Smuggling of items, for which special rules for movement across the customs border are established) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic due to the absence of corpus delicti.

«The side of the accused provided evidence that Andrew Kuchins takes psychotropic substances on the basis of medical indications. During the pre-trial proceedings, the prosecution did not provide evidence of the use of psychotropic substances. The ones presented do not correspond to the charges brought against him. In this regard, the court acquitted Andrew Kuchins on two counts,» the judge said.

The court found the former head of AUCA guilty under Article 123 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale) of the Code of Offences the Kyrgyz Republic and imposed a fine of 60,000 soms in favor of the state with expulsion from the country.

«As for keeping hashish in your house. The court found you guilty and sentenced you to a fine of 60,000 soms. After the execution of your sentence, you will be deported from the Kyrgyz Republic. The deportation is entrusted to the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs,» Makhabat Bekishova concluded.

It was decided to return the material evidence — psychotropic substances — to the accused. The court ruled to destroy hashish confiscated from the defendant.
