Another rally with demand to find Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi gather near the Government House in Bishkek again.

About 200 people came out to the Old Square with placards and banners. They demand from the authorities to find the head of Sapat educational institution and provide them with information about the course of the investigation. They say the rallies will continue until Orhan Inandi is found.

It was reported yesterday that Sapat graduates are ready to pay $ 1 million for information on the whereabouts of the missing Orhan Inandi.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the fourth day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

His supporters have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.
