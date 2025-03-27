Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until June 30

The court extended the ban on rallies in the center of Bishkek until June 30. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Protests are still allowed to be held only in Maxim Gorky park.

Rallies are prohibited on Ala-Too Square and the adjacent Erkindik Boulevard from Lineynaya Street to Chui Avenue, as well as near the buildings of Parliament and the adjacent Ivan Panfilov Park, the presidential administration, on the territory of the Tattybubu Tursunbayeva Square, the Supreme Court, the Russian Embassy, ​​the State Committee for National Security, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

An exception is made for state and municipal official events held on Ala-Too Square.

The ban on rallies in the city centre has been in effect since March 2022.