Sapat educational institution asks for help in search for Orhan Inandi

Sapat international educational institution asks for help in search for its President Orhan Inandi. Its official statement says.

It is noted that Orhan Inandi is a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«He has been working in Kyrgyzstan since 1995. Since 2001, he has been the president of Sapat. The international educational institution includes 16 general education lyceums, an international university, an international school and three primary schools. Dear compatriots, we ask you to give any information related to this incident to law enforcement agencies or to the office of Sapat at +996550049050,» the educational institution asks.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi have not been known since yesterday. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00.
