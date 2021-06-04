Kumtor case: Presidential spokesman comments on arrests and detentions

Criminal cases on Kumtor, which are being investigated by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), have caused a wide public outcry. The outgoing week was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also arrested the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and the former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Spokesman for the President Erbol Sultanbaev commented toon the latest developments around Kumtor.

«One of the main elements of a real fight against corruption should be no-compromise approach, objectivity and respect for the rule of law. Until now, not a single deep and objective investigation has been carried out on Kumtor, although the population has always openly talked about the corruption component around the field. At the request of the public, all corruption cases around Kumtor are currently being comprehensively considered. The names of well-known persons in the country appeared in this case. However, this should not hinder the progress of the investigation of cases. In this regard, in our opinion, it is inappropriate to tie past merits, positions held by anyone, since everyone is equal before the law,» spokesman for the head of state said.

In his opinion, therefore, statements about alleged political persecution, the political component of these cases are inappropriate.

«The speeches of individual citizens questioning the objectivity of the investigation, looking for a political motive in this case, have no basis. I would like to urge everyone to be patient. The relevant competent authorities should put a full stop,» Erbol Sultanbaev noted.