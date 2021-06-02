Kumtor case: Kamchybek Tashiev about criminal prosecution of ex-presidents

The former presidents of Kyrgyzstan may be held accountable within investigation of the criminal case on Kumtor. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told journalists in Jalal-Abad city, Azattyk reports.

According to him, there is no political prosecution in the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor.

«We are obliged to prosecute all those involved in crimes. We are fulfilling our duties. There are prime ministers, speakers, deputies, high ranking officials. Moreover, we will probably hold even some former presidents accountable, as they are directly involved in it,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He said that officials have become stooges in the Kumtor issue over the past 25 years, but this will not happen any more. «The current government, headed by the President Sadyr Japarov, will not be a stooge in the hands of Kumtor, swindlers and corrupt officials,» the head of the State Committee for National Security added.

The ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was detained within Kumtor case. MP Torobai Zulpukarov was placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated the former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.

Former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov, former and current deputies Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov, Talant Uzakbaev are already in custody within the Kumtor case. The court is considering a measure of restraint for the ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov.