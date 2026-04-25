Shakir Mamatov appointed deputy head of SDMK of Kyrgyzstan

Shakir Mamatov has been appointed deputy head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The press service of the SDMK reported.

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made by Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, who signed the appointment order.

Shakir azhi Mamatov was born on April 20, 1968, in the village of Pulgon, Kadamdzhai district, Osh region.

He attended a general education school and the Khazreti Ali madrasah. He graduated from the International University of Innovative Technologies with a degree in organizational management. He taught at the madrasah, served as imam, chief imam-khatib, headed the kaziyat of Issyk-Kul region, and was a member of the Ulema Council of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

In 2025, he served as deputy head of the muftiyat. He then served as kazy in various regions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From 2022 to 2026, he was kazy of Bishkek.

He is married and has two sons and four daughters.