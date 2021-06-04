Situation at border: Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for place of conflict

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan commented on the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

It is reported that the Tajik servicemen violated the previously reached agreements, and at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer deep into the territory of Kyrgyzstan, installed a container on a disputed section of Unzhu-Bulak state border in Chon-Alai district of Osh region.

«The Tajik side, violating the previously reached agreements, heated up and aggravated the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, which does not correspond to good-neighborly and friendly relations. Therefore, the head of the State Committee for National Security, Lieutenant General Kamchybek Tashiev, who is the head of the Kyrgyz delegation on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, together with the special representative of the Cabinet of Ministers for border issues Nazirbek Borubaev and the Director of the State Agency for Land Resources Abdulat Myrzaev left for the place of incident to settle the current situation,» the statement says.