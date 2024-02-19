SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev becomes President of Kyrgyz Football Union

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev became President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU). This decision was made at the extraordinary congress of the KFU.

Kamchybek Tashiev was elected unanimously.

He will head the union until April 2026.

Only one candidate was proposed for the position of head of the KFU — Kamchybek Tashiev. His candidacy was nominated by Talant Football Club.

The president of the union, Mederbek Sydykov, resigned on January 29. Head of state Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that it was he who proposed Kamchybek Tashiev to the post of KFU head.