Ex-deputy mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov placed under house arrest

Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov was placed under house arrest. He himself told reporters.

The former municipal official did not comment on his criminal case. He asked the media representatives to contact his lawyer.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek reported that the case against Mirlan Amanturov is pending.

The former vice mayor of Bishkek in charge of housing and communal services Mirlan Amanturov was detained in December 2020. The investigators revealed a corruption scheme at Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise and the capital’s City Hall during state procurement for repair and construction of roads using contractors controlled by it.
