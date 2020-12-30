Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov detained

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the former vice mayor of Bishkek in charge of housing and communal services Mirlan Amanturov on the fact of misappropriation and embezzlement of entrusted property. Press center of the SCNS reported.

A corruption scheme was revealed at Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise and the City Hall of the capital during the state procurement for repair and construction of roads using contractors, controlled by the former vice mayor Mirlan Amanturov.

«From 2015 to 2019, the companies affiliated with Mirlan Amanturov were provided with municipal orders for over 100 million soms, some of which they appropriated. Despite the timely funding from the City Hall, the contractors did not complete the work in full. On December 29, Mirlan Amanturov was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee said.