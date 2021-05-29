WHO could include Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19 in list of recommended

The World Health Organization is considering inclusion of Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccine in the list for emergency use. It was announced at an online meeting between the Director-General of the organization Tedros Ghebreyesus and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the talks, the parties considered prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO, including in the context of countering the coronavirus pandemic.

Particular attention was paid to the COVID-19 vaccination process. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the head of the WHO about the preliminary results of clinical trials of the Kazakh vaccine QazVac, the level of effectiveness of which was 96 percent. Currently, the relevant authorities have begun the process of obtaining approval for the domestic vaccine from the WHO.

Tedros Ghebreyesus noted that 2 million vaccinated to date was a very significant indicator, many countries have not yet reached this level. «Your ambitious goals to vaccinate 55 percent of the country’s population deserve respect,» the head of WHO said.

He also welcomed development of the QazVac vaccine and pledged to consider adding it to the list of medicines recommended by WHO for emergency use.