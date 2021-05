Eight people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred this morning in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«A Toyota Gaia car collided with Kamaz truck on the 10th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway in Alamedin district of Chui region today at about 8.30. As a result, eight people received injuries of varying severity. Four rescuers were brought to the scene,» the ministry said.

The injured were taken to the territorial hospital.