First Kyrgyz on Everest: Eduard Kubatov dedicates his ascent to homeland

Kyrgyzstani Eduard Kubatov, who conquered the highest peak on the planet Everest, descended from the upper mountaineering camp and posted a touching post on Facebook.
Eduard Kubatov is 49 years old. He is retired lieutenant colonel of the special services. He is fond of mountaineering. On February 3, 2013, a mountaineering expedition, in which he was part, planted the flag of Kyrgyzstan on Mount Aconcagua in South America.
He is also fond of boxing, the national kok-boru team game and triathlon (participant of the 2017 World Cup in Abu Dhabi).
Eduard Kubatov is the second Kyrgyzstani who managed to conquer Everest. The first was Dmitry Grekov in 1997.