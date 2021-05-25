15:47
USD 83.63
EUR 102.00
RUB 1.14
English

First Kyrgyz on Everest: Eduard Kubatov dedicates his ascent to homeland

Kyrgyzstani Eduard Kubatov, who conquered the highest peak on the planet Everest, descended from the upper mountaineering camp and posted a touching post on Facebook.

«On May 23, at 8.35 am, I have accomplished the main personal feat in my life. Our flag and Kyrgyz ak kalpak are on Everest for the first time, at the highest point of our Earth! I dedicated my ascent to my dear country! There was a huge number of requests and appeals, but I decided for myself: this is a victory for my country, for my people and land! I gave my all, reached the top through moral and physical exhaustion, but I conquered it, and I knew that my compatriots were waiting for this! I hug everyone, live and fight for you!» he posted.

Eduard Kubatov is 49 years old. He is retired lieutenant colonel of the special services. He is fond of mountaineering. On February 3, 2013, a mountaineering expedition, in which he was part, planted the flag of Kyrgyzstan on Mount Aconcagua in South America.

He is also fond of boxing, the national kok-boru team game and triathlon (participant of the 2017 World Cup in Abu Dhabi).

Eduard Kubatov is the second Kyrgyzstani who managed to conquer Everest. The first was Dmitry Grekov in 1997.
link: https://24.kg/english/195120/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani becomes Asian climbing champion
Kyrgyzstan may introduce compulsory insurance for tourists - extremals
Mountaineering Federation not to support idea of naming peak in honor of Stalin
Popular
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
25 May, Tuesday
15:36
Head of Directorate for Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan Head of Directorate for Olympic Sports appointed in Kyr...
15:09
Kyrgyzstan runs out of first dose of COVID-19 vaccines
14:42
First Kyrgyz on Everest: Eduard Kubatov dedicates his ascent to homeland
14:15
Akyrky Koch film participates in Film Festival in Iran
13:58
Citizen killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan