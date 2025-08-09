20:11
First Kyrgyz woman receives “Snow Leopard” title in mountaineering

Kyrgyz mountaineer Asel Baibagysheva has successfully completed one of the most prestigious and challenging projects in global mountaineering — the «Snow Leopard» (Ak Ilbirs). She announced it on social media.
The title is awarded to climbers who have summited all five peaks over 7,000 meters in the former USSR: Pobeda Peak, Lenin Peak, Khan Tengri, Korzhenevskaya Peak and Communism Peak (Ismoil Somoni Peak).

Asel Baibagysheva had previously made history as the first woman from Kyrgyzstan to climb Mount Everest.
Before that, she conquered a number of other summits, with Peak Communism in Tajikistan becoming the final ascent needed to complete the series.
link: https://24.kg/english/339046/
views: 138
