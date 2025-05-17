16:16
Asel Baibagysheva returns to Kyrgyzstan after conquering Everest

Asel Baibagysheva, who successfully conquered Mount Everest, returned to Bishkek on May 17.

According to the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, a ceremonial welcome took place at Manas International Airport to greet the climber.

Photos from the event show that among those welcoming Asel Baibagysheva were Eduard Kubatov, President of the Kyrgyzstan’s Federation of Mountaineering and Rock Climbing, and Daiyrbek Orunbekov, Head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Asel Baibagysheva became the first and currently only Kyrgyz woman to conquer Everest—the highest peak in the world. She successfully reached the summit on May 11.

Baibagysheva is also the first Kyrgyz woman to have climbed Manaslu at an altitude of 8,000 meters without using supplemental oxygen.

Among her other notable achievements are ascents of Lenin Peak (7,134 meters), Khan Tengri (7,010 meters), Pobeda Peak (7,439 meters), and Mount Elbrus (5,642 meters).
