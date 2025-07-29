Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro

Kyrgyz traveler Marat Niyazmat uulu has conquered the highest peak in Africa — Mount Kilimanjaro. In an emotional video posted on his Instagram account, he is seen raising the national flag with tears in his eyes and dedicating the moment to his late father.

«He couldn’t witness this moment, but I’m doing it for both of us,» Marat says while standing at 5,895 meters above sea level.

Reaching the summit marked the culmination of Marat’s extensive journey across the African continent. He cycled thousands of kilometers through countries including Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, and others. His expedition was thoroughly documented on social media, where he shared videos, photos, and reflections.

According to Marat, climbing Kilimanjaro was not merely a physical feat but a deeply personal test filled with the pain of loss and a desire to overcome it.

«I carried the wings of Kyrgyzstan on my shoulders — let this flag see the skies of Africa,» he wrote in the caption to one of his videos.

The video has touched many, prompting an outpouring of support and heartfelt comments. Hundreds of users shared their admiration and said they were moved to tears.

Marat Niyazmat uulu emphasizes that the journey was not just physical but also a spiritual quest. «As I climbed higher, I wasn’t thinking about the altitude — I was thinking about the path: to myself, to my past, to my father,» he shared.

In another video, he reveals that it had always been his dream to summit the mountain with his father — and now he’s fulfilled that dream in his memory.

This ascent has become a symbol of resilience, strength, and inner triumph. The video is rapidly gaining traction across Kyrgyz social media, drawing widespread attention and messages of pride and support.