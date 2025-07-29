10:40
USD 87.30
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro

Kyrgyz traveler Marat Niyazmat uulu has conquered the highest peak in Africa — Mount Kilimanjaro. In an emotional video posted on his Instagram account, he is seen raising the national flag with tears in his eyes and dedicating the moment to his late father.

«He couldn’t witness this moment, but I’m doing it for both of us,» Marat says while standing at 5,895 meters above sea level.

Reaching the summit marked the culmination of Marat’s extensive journey across the African continent. He cycled thousands of kilometers through countries including Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, and others. His expedition was thoroughly documented on social media, where he shared videos, photos, and reflections.

According to Marat, climbing Kilimanjaro was not merely a physical feat but a deeply personal test filled with the pain of loss and a desire to overcome it.

«I carried the wings of Kyrgyzstan on my shoulders — let this flag see the skies of Africa,» he wrote in the caption to one of his videos.

The video has touched many, prompting an outpouring of support and heartfelt comments. Hundreds of users shared their admiration and said they were moved to tears.

Marat Niyazmat uulu emphasizes that the journey was not just physical but also a spiritual quest. «As I climbed higher, I wasn’t thinking about the altitude — I was thinking about the path: to myself, to my past, to my father,» he shared.

In another video, he reveals that it had always been his dream to summit the mountain with his father — and now he’s fulfilled that dream in his memory.

This ascent has become a symbol of resilience, strength, and inner triumph. The video is rapidly gaining traction across Kyrgyz social media, drawing widespread attention and messages of pride and support.
link: https://24.kg/english/337782/
views: 131
Print
Related
Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
Asel Baibagysheva returns to Kyrgyzstan after conquering Everest
Kyrgyzstan Mountain Tourism Technique Championship to be held on May 15-18
Cabinet Chairman congratulates first Kyrgyz woman on conquering Everest
Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov conquers Himalayan peak Annapurna
First Kyrgyz female mountaineer begins preparation for Mount Everest ascent
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
Members of Kyrgyz youth team conquer Ama Dablam peak in the Himalayas
United Nations Peak appears in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstani Ilim Karypbekov climbs to highest peak on planet
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
09:52
Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on...
09:39
World U17 Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov reaches final
09:11
Land plots for housing construction provided to 43 orphans
09:03
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation
08:43
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
28 July, Monday
19:07
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:18
Denis Petrashov takes third place at World Aquatics Championships