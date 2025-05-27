11:55
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest

Kyrgyzstani Rysgul Akimzhanova successfully conquered the summit of Everest (8,848 meters), the highest mountain in the world, and raised the flag of Kyrgyzstan there. User Emil Toktoshev posted on Facebook.

According to him, the successful ascent took place at 4.40 a.m. Nepalese time.

Now Rysgul Akimzhanova has begun the descent to the lower camp.

Recall, the climber was recently forced to abandon the ascent at the final stage. At an altitude of 8,400 meters, almost at the very summit, she was turned back due to a lack of oxygen. As part of the expedition, each participant was given six oxygen cylinders, but in extreme conditions and with health problems, this was not enough.

Earlier it was reported that Asel Baibagysheva became the first Kyrgyz woman to conquer Everest, the highest peak in the world. She successfully climbed it on May 11.

Baibagysheva is also the first Kyrgyz woman to have climbed Manaslu at an altitude of 8,000 meters without using supplemental oxygen.

Among her other notable achievements are ascents of Lenin Peak (7,134 meters), Khan Tengri (7,010 meters), Pobeda Peak (7,439 meters), and Mount Elbrus (5,642 meters).
link: https://24.kg/english/330479/
views: 108
Print
Related
Asel Baibagysheva returns to Kyrgyzstan after conquering Everest
Cabinet Chairman congratulates first Kyrgyz woman on conquering Everest
Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov conquers Himalayan peak Annapurna
Members of Kyrgyz youth team conquer Ama Dablam peak in the Himalayas
Kyrgyzstani Ilim Karypbekov climbs to highest peak on planet
Kyrgyzstani Eduard Kubatov gets into Guinness Book of Records
Kyrgyz climbers conquer Lobuche peak in the Himalayas
President Sadyr Japarov meets with climber Eduard Kubatov
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
Search for Russian climber: Emergencies Ministry joins rescue efforts
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
11:42
Prosecution seeks 7-year prison term for former Academy of Sciences employee Prosecution seeks 7-year prison term for former Academ...
11:26
Total cash in circulation in Kyrgyzstan reaches 241.7 billion soms
11:13
Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
10:57
Kyrgyzstan regulates bee breeding and honey production issues
10:33
Car explodes in Bishkek with driver inside