10:26
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

He did it! Kyrgyz climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2

Mountaineer from Kyrgyzstan Eduard Kubatov has successfully summited K2 — and he did it without the use of supplemental oxygen. The Russian mountaineering group «7 Summits Club» reported on Facebook.

«This year, the ’mountain of mountains’ K2 has been especially unforgiving to climbers. The siege lasted longer than usual, and for a time, it seemed there might be no ascents at all. Most expeditions ended their attempts without making a serious push for the summit. Only the strongest and most determined remained — and luck was on their side. We congratulate our friend Eduard Kubatov on summiting K2, the mountain of dreams! Eduard’s first 8,000-meter peak was Everest, which he climbed as part of our expedition. An outstanding athlete and equally remarkable businessman, organizer, and leader, Kubatov heads the Mountaineering Federation of Kyrgyzstan and has achieved impressive results in this role. Keep going! New heights and achievements!» the post reads.

Climbing K2 is considered one of the most difficult and dangerous feats in mountaineering. Its steep slopes, frequent avalanches, and unpredictable weather make it more technically demanding than Everest.

In May 2023, Eduard Kubatov made national history by becoming the first Kyrgyzstani to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest (also known as Chomolungma), where he raised the Kyrgyz flag at an altitude of 8,848 meters.

K2 (also known as Chogori) is the second-highest mountain on Earth, its height is 8,611 meters.

It is part of the Karakoram range in Baltoro region, straddling the border between Gilgit-Baltistan (administered by Pakistan since 1948) and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

Chogori is also known by its ominous nicknames: the «Savage Mountain» and the «Killer Mountain.»
link: https://24.kg/english/339402/
views: 35
Print
Related
First Kyrgyz woman receives “Snow Leopard” title in mountaineering
Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms
Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
Asel Baibagysheva returns to Kyrgyzstan after conquering Everest
Kyrgyzstan Mountain Tourism Technique Championship to be held on May 15-18
Cabinet Chairman congratulates first Kyrgyz woman on conquering Everest
Mountaineer Eduard Kubatov conquers Himalayan peak Annapurna
First Kyrgyz female mountaineer begins preparation for Mount Everest ascent
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
10:24
Over 220,000 administrative reports drawn up in Russia against Kyrgyzstanis Over 220,000 administrative reports drawn up in Russia...
10:17
He did it! Kyrgyz climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2
08:55
Otukchu checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border temporarily closed
08:44
SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict
08:37
Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus
12 August, Tuesday
17:29
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years
17:11
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 13