Three people injured in traffic accident in Kara-Kuldzha district

Three people were injured in a traffic accident in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 00.20 in Kashka-Zhol rural area. The driver of Matiz car lost control of the vehicle, it left the carriageway and turned over. Rescuers pulled the victims out of the car and handed them over to ambulance workers.