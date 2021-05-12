Ambassador of Russia: Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Kyrgyzstan will continue

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolai Udovichenko.

She expressed gratitude to the Russian side for providing the next batch of the vaccine against coronavirus infection.

«It is important to note that the Kyrgyz Republic highly appreciates the humanitarian aid for medical purposes provided by the Russian government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including provision of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

According to her, it is important to increase the pace of vaccination of the population in the republic.

The official expressed hope for further cooperation with the Russian side on the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 to the country.

Nikolai Udovichenko said that the Russian government has been attaching great importance to this issue and assured that the supply of vaccines to Kyrgyzstan would continue.

During the meeting, the parties discussed official closure of the Cross Year between the two states, resumption of regular passenger transportation by rail between the countries, as well as intensification of cooperation in the field of education, construction of schools and implementation of educational and humanitarian projects in the republic.

They also discussed topical issues of the Kyrgyz-Russian strategic cooperation, including provision of migration exemptions for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic working on the territory of the Russian Federation.