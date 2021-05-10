Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discuss border conflict with Kyrgyzstan

During a meeting in Moscow, the Presidents of Tajikistan and Russia discussed the events in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Official website of the head of Tajikistan reports.

In addition to the situation in Afghanistan, the parties also reportedly paid attention to other regional issues.

«In this context, the head of our state, touching upon the events on April 29 this year at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, stressed the firm position of the government of Tajikistan regarding the peaceful solution of all existing problems through negotiations,» the press service of Emomali Rahmon said.

The Kremlin’s message on the results of the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon did not mention the discussion of the armed conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.