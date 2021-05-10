12:39
USD 84.77
EUR 102.46
RUB 1.14
English

Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discuss border conflict with Kyrgyzstan

During a meeting in Moscow, the Presidents of Tajikistan and Russia discussed the events in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Official website of the head of Tajikistan reports.

In addition to the situation in Afghanistan, the parties also reportedly paid attention to other regional issues.

«In this context, the head of our state, touching upon the events on April 29 this year at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, stressed the firm position of the government of Tajikistan regarding the peaceful solution of all existing problems through negotiations,» the press service of Emomali Rahmon said.

The Kremlin’s message on the results of the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon did not mention the discussion of the armed conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
link: https://24.kg/english/193473/
views: 135
Print
Related
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
Border delimitation: Kamchybek Tashiev explains agreements with Tajikistan
Situation at border: Tajikistan officially confirms 19 casualties
Border conflict: Enemy was made of Kyrgyzstan to unite Tajiks
Encroachment on independence: Deputies condemn actions of Tajikistan
Stop Rahmon: Kyrgyzstanis hold protest in Almaty city
Interior Ministry: Situation in districts bordering Tajikistan is stable
Border demarcation: Statement of joint commission of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Issue of Kyrgyz in Zherge-Tal district under control of MFA, Interior Ministry
Kyrgyzstanis deported from Tajikistan in Zherge-Tal district
Popular
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each
10 May, Monday
12:05
254 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98,654 in total 254 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
12:01
Kyrgyzstanis hold Immortal Regiment campaign at altitude of 3,300 meters
11:51
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Number of cases reaches 33
11:42
Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discuss border conflict with Kyrgyzstan
11:37
Doctors Without Borders provide medical assistance to victims in Batken
8 May, Saturday
16:04
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu