Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 3 medals at International Junior Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament among juniors in memory of Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, which was held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) from May 7 to May 9. The Federation of Wrestling of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Orunkul uulu Bekzat took the 1st place in the weight category up to 82 kilograms.

Arkyt Orozbekov won a silver medal in the weight category up to 97 kilograms and Davran Sadykov — in the weight category up to 130 kilograms.

The tournament was held among juniors born in 2001-2003.

More than 250 athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan participated in the competition.
