Situation at border: Volunteers announce fundraising in Bishkek

Activists organized a campaign near the White House in Bishkek. They ask deputies of the Parliament and other civil servants to donate money to help victims of border conflict in Batken region.

«As you can see, some MPs donate money, some silently stand aside. Others say they have already donated a part of their salary. We want to build a kindergarten in Batken using the funds raised through the campaign «Help from people to Batken residents,» the volunteers say.

On May 2, MPs headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov visited the Leilek District Hospital in Isfana. The deputies handed over financial aid to the military, and also decided to reconstruct several houses of residents destroyed during the border conflict at the expense of their own funds.

Deputies Abdyvakhap Nurbaev and Kanybek Imanaliev asked the head of UNDP to help in restoration of houses of Batken residents.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The heads of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border — the Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security of their countries Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov signed a joint statement on demarcation of the border.
