Kamchybek Tashiev: Border issue is settled — don’t believe in provocations

During a working visit to Chon-Alai district, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with residents of Karamyk village. The SCNS press service reported.

Kamchybek Tashiev spoke about the years-long negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the principles of land exchange, and the reasons behind the decisions made. He emphasized that strategic importance and national interests of Kyrgyzstan were taken into full account during the process.

According to him, once the border process is completed, the frontier will remain stable, and relations between the neighboring countries will be built on mutual respect and cooperation.

Kamchybek Tashiev also urged citizens not to succumb to provocations or believe false and distorted information circulating on social media.

 Local residents noted the importance of the border issue for the country, expressing gratitude for the government’s efforts to protect Kyrgyzstan’s interests. They emphasized that peace, security, and development remain the main values for the region.
