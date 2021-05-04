16:04
Fuel prices to continue rising in May

Prices on the fuel and lubricants market of Kyrgyzstan may rise by 4 percent in May. The Association of Oil Traders reported.

As of May 2, the price of Brent crude oil was about $ 66.82 per barrel. Rise in oil prices is observed all over the world.

«According to the available information, increase in wholesale selling prices for fuels and lubricants is also registered on the Russian market of petroleum products. An increase in prices in the Kyrgyz Republic is also possible because of this,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/192869/
views: 94
