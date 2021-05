All schools in Kara-Balta city have switched to online education. A reader told 24.kg news agency.

On May 3, the district education department issued an order to transfer students of 1-11 grades to distance learning due to the epidemiological situation until May 20.

In addition, secondary schools in Poltavka, Alekseevka, Petropavlovka and Novonikolaevka villages of Zhaiyi district of Chui region have also switched to online teaching.