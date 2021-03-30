14:21
Not all students to return to schools in Bishkek on April 1

Students of the 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th grades will continue their online education from April 1 in Bishkek. Elmira Imanalieva, head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall, announced at a briefing.

She reminded that seven parallels have returned to offline learning since March 9. «During this period, 13 cases of the disease were detected among schoolchildren and 14 — among teachers. The next two weeks will show us development of the epidemiological situation, and further decisions will be made,» Elmira Imanalieva noted.

Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva added that the epidemiological situation in the capital leaves much to be desired. «We had 101 registered patients two days ago, and 53 — yesterday,» she said.
