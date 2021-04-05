18:40
Only five schools in Kyrgyzstan work completely online

Only five schools in Kyrgyzstan work completely online to date. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan presented such data to 24.kg news agency.

Four schools in Chui region and one in Jalal-Abad do not have a permit to work in the traditional regime.

All parallels from the 1st to the 11th grade are learning as usual in 2,015 general education institutions. Offline lessons are held for 1-5, 9 and 11th grades in 127 schools. Two schools hold traditional classes only for first graders, two more — for the 1st, 9th and 11th grades.

Online education is caused by the coronavirus epidemic.
