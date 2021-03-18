18:00
COVID-19: No prerequisites for canceling offline education in schools

There are no prerequisites for canceling offline education of children in the fourth term yet. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, everything will depend on the epidemiological situation, but there are no prerequisites to prohibit resumption of education in the traditional format now. «For this, there should be a large number of patients among schoolchildren and transmission of the virus in schools should be registered. All cases are monitored, and we begin to react at the slightest sign: close schools, send classes to online education,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that there is a slight increase in the incidence now. «The effective number is above one. But the lower the number of cases, the more tangible is the difference. To calculate the growth rate, two-week indicators are taken. When it starts growing towards positive rates, it says that the situation is beginning to get tense and we must be ready for further developments. Our growth is still at negative rates,» he noted.

The First Vice Prime Minister Artem Novikov said earlier that all schoolchildren of Kyrgyzstan would resume education in the traditional format from April 1.
