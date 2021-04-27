20:09
USD 84.80
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.13
English

COVID-19: Jalal-Abad schools switch to online education from May 1

Schools in Jalal-Abad city are switching to distance learning from May 1 due to worsening epidemiological situation. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Operational headquarters held its meeting today in Jalal-Abad, announcing that only the 9th and 11th grades will continue learning in the traditional mode. Such restrictions are introduced due to high COVID-19 incidence among schoolchildren. However, private schools will continue working under strict control.

In addition, inspections of public places will be stepped up on the territory of the city.

At least 14 schools have completely switched to distance learning in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/191772/
views: 75
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 147.8 million people globally
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,286 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 407 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
247 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,277 in total
COVID-19: Turkey announces full lockdown
COVID-19 detected in 69 students and 24 teachers in Bishkek
COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers opened in Kyrgyzstan
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Third wave of COVID-19: 14 Bishkek schools switch to online education
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
27 April, Tuesday
19:40
Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov quarantined Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov quar...
19:35
COVID-19: Jalal-Abad schools switch to online education from May 1
19:26
New Deputy Director of Republican Center of Quarantine Infections appointed
19:17
President plants trees on territory of infant orphanage in Bishkek
19:08
Kyrgyzstan hands over fraud suspect to China