COVID-19: Jalal-Abad schools switch to online education from May 1

Schools in Jalal-Abad city are switching to distance learning from May 1 due to worsening epidemiological situation. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Operational headquarters held its meeting today in Jalal-Abad, announcing that only the 9th and 11th grades will continue learning in the traditional mode. Such restrictions are introduced due to high COVID-19 incidence among schoolchildren. However, private schools will continue working under strict control.

In addition, inspections of public places will be stepped up on the territory of the city.

At least 14 schools have completely switched to distance learning in Bishkek.