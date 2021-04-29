19:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Two more Bishkek schools switch to online education

Two more schools in Bishkek have temporarily switched to online education. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Epidemiological situation in the capital remains tense, the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection and pneumonia reached 224 over the past 24 hours.

Two more schools have switched to distance learning today: No. 6 and 33.

In total, students of 16 schools are learning online to date: No. 24, 70, 67, 35, 12, 11, 65, 26, 63, 17, 64, 88, 62, 61, 6 and 33.

In addition, 18 classes are taught remotely, schools continue working.

«Full switch to online education depends on the number of contacts with infected child or teacher, the final decision is made by the epidemiologists of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall asks residents to comply with sanitary standards: wear masks, improve personal hygiene, systematically treat hands with an antiseptic, and most importantly, limit visits to public places, keep a distance.
link: https://24.kg/english/192146/
views: 76
Print
Related
COVID-19: Jalal-Abad schools switch to online education from May 1
Third wave of COVID-19: 14 Bishkek schools switch to online education
COVID-19: Seven schools switch to distance learning in Bishkek
Only five schools in Kyrgyzstan work completely online
1,237 parents in Bishkek choose online education for their children
Not all students to return to schools in Bishkek on April 1
Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to schools in fourth term
COVID-19: No prerequisites for canceling offline education in schools
All schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan to return to traditional education from April 1
Students of 2nd -4th grades to return to offline education in Bishkek
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
19:30
Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hospitalized Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hosp...
19:22
Border incident: President meets with government members
19:14
SCNS reports about shootout between military units on border
19:07
Border incident: Tajikistan starts massive shelling
18:49
Two more Bishkek schools switch to online education