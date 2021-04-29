Two more Bishkek schools switch to online education

Two more schools in Bishkek have temporarily switched to online education. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Epidemiological situation in the capital remains tense, the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection and pneumonia reached 224 over the past 24 hours.

Two more schools have switched to distance learning today: No. 6 and 33.

In total, students of 16 schools are learning online to date: No. 24, 70, 67, 35, 12, 11, 65, 26, 63, 17, 64, 88, 62, 61, 6 and 33.

In addition, 18 classes are taught remotely, schools continue working.

«Full switch to online education depends on the number of contacts with infected child or teacher, the final decision is made by the epidemiologists of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall asks residents to comply with sanitary standards: wear masks, improve personal hygiene, systematically treat hands with an antiseptic, and most importantly, limit visits to public places, keep a distance.