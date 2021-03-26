17:00
Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to schools in fourth term

Four parallels will continue online education in Bishkek schools. Elmira Imanalieva, head of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, announced at a briefing.

«Seven parallels, who have already returned to the traditional form of education, will go to schools in the fourth term. As for the remaining four (6th, 7th, 8th, 10th grades), we assume that they will continue learning online. The next 2-3 weeks will show the dynamics of the epidemiological situation,» she said.

Elmira Imanalieva also added that kindergartens would continue working as after resumption of traditional form. «Taking into account that we are obliged to follow the algorithm, we have opened preschool, duty groups for families in need. In total, about 4,300 children returned to kindergartens,» she said.
