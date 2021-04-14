COVID-19: Seven schools switch to distance learning in Bishkek

Seven schools and 11 classes are taught online in Bishkek due to illness of students and teachers. Gulmira Akmatova, head of the Department of Education of the City Hall of the capital, told at a briefing.

According to her, 22 students and 11 teachers were infected with coronavirus as of April 9, one student and one teacher have pneumonia.

«The 1st −5th, 9th and 11th grades resumed offline education on April 14, the rest of the parallels are taught online,» Gulmira Akmatova said.

School No. 13 will return to traditional form of education on Monday, April 19, she added.