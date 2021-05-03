15:36
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Tajikistan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Tajikistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

The head of Kazakhstan will reportedly pay an official visit to Dushanbe at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. The Foreign Ministry notes that this will happen in the second half of May.

The Tajik Asia-Plus news agency, citing its own source in the government of Tajikistan, notes that the time of the visit of the leader of Kazakhstan coincides with the time of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Tajikistan. The heads of the two states agreed on it during a telephone conversation on April 30.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
