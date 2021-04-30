Situation at border: Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon discuss issue

Negotiations between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took place. Press service of the head of state reported.

A constructive dialogue was held in the spirit of good neighborliness based on the principles of mutual respect for the territorial integrity of the countries.

«The heads of state discussed measures to quickly de-escalate the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Sadyr Japarov stressed that the Kyrgyz side is determined to resolve interstate issues through dialogue and maintain a stable situation on the border,» the press service said.

Sadyr Japarov reportedly expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan would continue to progressively and fruitfully develop on the basis of traditional and centuries-old friendship and good-neighborliness between the Kyrgyz and Tajik peoples.

The heads of state agreed to resolve the current situation exclusively by peaceful means and to meet in Dushanbe in the second half of May 2021.

Negotiations of the government delegations of the parties on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will take place tomorrow, on May 1, in Batken region.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.