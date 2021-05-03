Tajikistan discloses no official data on killed, media report 16

At least 16 citizens of Tajikistan were killed during the border conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Media of the neighboring republic report.

However, the official authorities of the Republic of Tajikistan have not yet released the statistics, refusing to answer this question to journalists.

According to Radio Ozodi, 16 people were killed, eight of them were servicemen, and eight more were civilians.

The Ministry of Health of Tajikistan refused to provide information on the death toll. The head of Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, also refused to provide data.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.