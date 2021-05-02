Situation at border: What Maksat village looks like today

A Kyrgyzstani showed what Maksat village in Batken region looks like after the pogroms. The video was filmed this morning, May 2, and posted on Seychas Telegram channel.

The user filmed burned down and destroyed houses, damaged gates of buildings, half-burnt shops and administrative buildings. There is no one in the area at the moment.

The border conflict took place on April 28.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting continued in some places. Yesterday the parties made the second attempt to reach an agreement peacefully and declared a ceasefire.

At least 178 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

More than 27,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.