End to border conflicts: Life in Batken village of Kara-Bak

Nearly two and a half years have passed since the last incursion by Tajikistan into Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. During this time, Kyrgyzstan’s authorities have rebuilt houses, social infrastructure, bridges, and roads for local residents. Recently, the heads of the national security agencies of both countries announced bilateral agreements on border issues.

How do the residents of Kara-Bak— one of the villages heavily affected during the September 2022 fighting—live today? What has changed in their daily lives, and how do they view the government’s resolution of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border issue? All this is in the material of 24.kg news agency.

Destroyed house on an undescribed land plot

Kara-Bak village is home to about 8,000 people, many of whom have endured the hardships of living in a border region. One of them is Shamshidin Zharmatov, whose house was burned and destroyed during the last armed conflict. The government has since rebuilt his house. Despite everything he has endured, he never considered leaving for another region.

«My life is tied to this yard and this village. Here, I became the father of six children and raised them. There were many hardships and fears. But I never thought of moving elsewhere,» he says.

Right behind the fence of Shamshidin Zharmatov’s house is already the territory of Tajikistan. For now, this is a conditional border.

While Shamshidin Zharmatov’s home has been rebuilt, his neighbor’s house remains in ruins. The reason: the borders on this site have not yet been determined. The burned and destroyed object stands as a grim reminder of the armed conflict. According to Zharmatov, the homeowner is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, while his wife is a citizen of Tajikistan. After the events, they left the village.

Trade has ceased

Before the clashes, the residents of Kara-Bak were engaged in active trade with neighboring Tajik villages. However, the fighting on the border has had an impact. Border traffic was interrupted, and trade came to a complete stop.

This has been a major challenge for the villagers. Cut off from their neighbors due to security concerns, they lost an important source of income.

Now, the residents of Kara-Bak are forced to rely on agriculture, livestock breeding, and remittances from children and relatives working abroad.

«We have a market here, but trade has weakened. In the past, buyers from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan used to come. We sold them apricots and livestock. After the border was closed, trade and relations between our countries ceased. Now, we are adjusting to a new way of life and looking for new opportunities. Especially after the announcement that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on border demarcation, we have hope for a better future. We hope that we, too, will live in safety and peace,» Shamshidin Zharmatov said with a smile.

The chairman of the Kara-Bak aiyl kenesh (rural council), Akylbek Dilshatov, notes that after Kyrgyzstan closed its borders with Tajikistan, some individuals stopped engaging in smuggling.

«In our village, there used to be people who lived off trade. Some were involved in smuggling across the border. After the events, all of that stopped. Now, some people still get caught for illegal import of goods, but it’s not as widespread as before. People have already begun to condemn this,» Akylbek Dilshatov said.

Unresolved issues — water and roads

Kara-Bak’s infrastructure requires special attention. The roads are in poor condition, making daily life difficult for residents. Access to clean water is also a pressing issue. Due to high unemployment, many young people are forced to migrate abroad in search of work. On the one hand, migration brings financial assistance to Kara-Bak, but on the other hand, it leads to the separation of families and affects the unity of society. Shamshidin Zharmatov’s children and wife are among those who have left for Russia to earn a living.

«If our roads are repaired and the clean water issue is resolved, we would have no complaints. What more does a villager need?» Shamshidin Zharmatov said. In recent years, schools and kindergartens have been built in our village, and the social infrastructure has improved. New lands are being developed. The state pays good attention to this. This is what we need. If everything goes well, I think that our young people who left will gradually return to their homeland," Shamshidin Zharmatov shared his opinion.

Border demarcation brings new hope

In December 2024, the news about the completion of the description of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border brought new hope to the village of Kara-Bak. Residents were happy to receive this news. Zharmatov notes that people who had lived for years in uncertainty and fear now believe they can have a peaceful and stable future.

«After the border incident, my wife became withdrawn and left for Russia to be with our children, hoping to forget the ordeal. I lived alone for two years. But now, my daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and daughters have returned home. My house is full again, and life in our yard has come back to normal,» Shamshidin Zharmatov told.

The head of the village elders, Alisher Jeenbekov, echoes these sentiments. He recalls that life in the village used to be difficult—constant border tensions, lack of development, and minimal state support made daily life uncertain. The events of 2022 only deepened the hardships for the people of Batken.

«Over the past 2–3 years, significant work has been done on the border. The government has also started paying more attention to the village. Young people, especially women and children, now have hope for a future here. The village has been granted border settlement status, and the state is providing additional funds for social benefits and pensions. Roads are gradually being repaired, and construction is underway. We can say that life in the village is improving,» Alisher Jeenbekov said.