Heroes commemorated at Ata-Beyit complex: Three years since border tragedy

A memorial ceremony was held at the National Historical and Memorial Complex Ata-Beyit to mark the third anniversary of the tragic events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September 2022.

The ceremony was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Major General Asanbek Alimbaev, Head of the Border Service of the SCNS, as well as leaders of security agencies, veterans, and personnel of the Border Service.

The event began with the laying of wreaths at the eternal resting places of the fallen soldiers. Prayers were read in their honor, followed by a moment of silence to pay tribute to the heroes.

The bravery of servicemen who gave their lives for the country’s security and territorial integrity is permanently inscribed in Kyrgyzstan’s history. Earlier this year, in May, a monument was unveiled to honor those who died defending the state border. The names of 59 soldiers, including 50 border guards, are engraved on the granite slabs of the new monument.

Four of the fallen were buried at Ata-Beyit as a mark of eternal remembrance.

Memorial events were also held on the same day across all regional departments of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.
