08:52
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with Eldiyar Tolonov, a resident of Nookat district, Osh region. The SCNS press center reported.

Eldiyar Tolonov sustained injuries to both eyes from shrapnel during the Batken border conflict in 2022.

During the meeting, the SCNS chief provided the injured officer with financial assistance and promised to do everything possible to support his health and recovery.

After graduating from the Military Institute of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021, Tolonov served in Batken region in 2022, where he was injured during the border conflict.

According to the SCNS, he underwent treatment in Turkey and later in Moscow. Following the assignment of first-degree disability status, the state provided him with an apartment in Bishkek and allocated 1,794 million soms. He currently receives a monthly pension of 15,765 soms and a disability pension of 7,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/339385/
views: 29
Print
Related
"Tashiev, come!" Why SCNS Chairman became symbol of hope and fear in regions
Tashiev presents wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with Chevrolet Cobalt
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in CIS Security Services Council meeting
Kamchybek Tashiev has no connection to Nasonovskoye deposit — SCNS
Kamchybek Tashiev opposes transition to 12-year school education
End to border conflicts: Life in Batken village of Kara-Bak
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona
Corruption in power: Tashiev about losses in conflict with Tajikistan in 2021
Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to another large family
New Year's corporate parties in government agencies are bad tradition - Tashiev
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
08:44
SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured...
08:37
Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus
08:31
Main road to Sokh enclave temporarily closed due to bridge crack
08:26
Kyrgyzstan - world leader in trust in AI and high level of human development
08:09
Batken office reports on progress of Kyrgyz-Tajik border demarcation
12 August, Tuesday
17:29
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years
17:11
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 13
17:05
Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural areas of Kyrgyzstan
16:59
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze at World Championship
16:46
Nearly 690,000 traffic violations recorded in Kyrgyzstan in seven months