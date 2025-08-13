SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with Eldiyar Tolonov, a resident of Nookat district, Osh region. The SCNS press center reported.

Eldiyar Tolonov sustained injuries to both eyes from shrapnel during the Batken border conflict in 2022.

During the meeting, the SCNS chief provided the injured officer with financial assistance and promised to do everything possible to support his health and recovery.

After graduating from the Military Institute of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021, Tolonov served in Batken region in 2022, where he was injured during the border conflict.

According to the SCNS, he underwent treatment in Turkey and later in Moscow. Following the assignment of first-degree disability status, the state provided him with an apartment in Bishkek and allocated 1,794 million soms. He currently receives a monthly pension of 15,765 soms and a disability pension of 7,000 soms.