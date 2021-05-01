Situation at border: 500 people hold protest at Government House in Bishkek

About 500 people are holding protest in front of the Government House in Bishkek. Representatives of different regions of Kyrgyzstan demand from representatives of the authorities to come out to them and explain why the military is not given an order to protect the civilians.

«Women and children are dying there. Our relatives ended up in the occupation. Leilek can be turned into an enclave. Why won’t the military be ordered to use weapons? Why don’t we use military machinery? Give us weapons, we ourselves will go to defend our Motherland!» the protesters say.

Police officers tried to explain to the protesters that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan talked over the phone, reached an agreement on opening of Osh — Batken — Isfana road in Tort-Kocho area. But they are very determined and insist on the earliest possible fulfillment of their demands. «While the authorities are thinking, people will die,» they state.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.