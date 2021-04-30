18:37
Situation at border: President of Russia ready to mediate

President of Russia Vladimir Putin is ready to act as a mediator in resolving the conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

«Given our alliance in various formats — this is the CSTO and other, of course, President Putin is always ready to play a mediating role in resolving acute problems that may arise between the member countries. He has already demonstrated this many times,» Peskov said, answering a question about possibility of mediation by the head of the Russian state in the conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern and offered assistance in resolving the conflict. Earlier, the Uzbek authorities also stated that they were ready to provide all possible assistance.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
