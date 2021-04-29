Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan calls for peaceful conflict settlement

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Uzbekistan called for a peaceful settlement of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The statement was posted on the website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the country.

It is noted that Uzbekistan was deeply concerned about the incoming information about escalation of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, which led to casualties on both sides.

«We call on the parties to immediately end the clashes, take joint measures to stabilize the situation and refrain from actions that could lead to a further escalation of the tension.

Today, all issues and existing problems should be resolved only through negotiations and consultations in the spirit of centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness and partnership, which are inherent in the fraternal peoples of Central Asia,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that Uzbekistan was ready to provide all possible assistance in the soonest settlement of the situation that has arisen.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 11 victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.