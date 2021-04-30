17:04
UAE donates 54 tons of humanitarian aid to victims in Batken

The Government of the United Arab Emirates handed over 54 tons of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan. It was decided to send it to the victims in Batken region. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The cargo with foodstuffs arrived by a charter flight at Manas airport the day before. Humanitarian aid will be delivered to Batken region in the near future through the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
