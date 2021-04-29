Ulukbek Maripov invites Mikhail Mishustin to visit Kyrgyzstan in fall

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov and the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The meeting took place within the working visit of the head of Government to Kazan (Russia). Ulukbek Maripov noted that the first foreign visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Russia gave a new impetus to traditionally high dynamics of strategic partnership.

"I would like to thank the Russian side for providing the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on a grant basis. Since April 1, 2021, our country has officially joined Travel without COVID-19 system, he said.

Ulukbek Maripov invited Mikhail Mishustin to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan in the fall to participate in the closing ceremony of the Cross Year, which will take place in Bishkek.