Border delimitation: SCNS head promises residents of Ala-Buka to preserve land

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, promised to revise the protocol with Uzbekistan on border delimitation and preserve Gavasai section. Local activist Sabyrbek Seidakmat uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, about a thousand residents of Chon-Sai village in Kok-Tash rural area of Ala-Buka district came to a meeting with the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

«The border guards of Uzbekistan previously illegally seized the territory of our village and built a border outpost. The Kyrgyz authorities now decided to exchange our land as compensation for Kempir-Abad. Kamchybek Tashiev saw everything with his own eyes and promises to preserve our lands,» Sabyrbek Seidakmat uulu said.

Residents of Yntymak village in Kara-Suu district opposed transfer of 50 hectares of land, then the residents of Uzgen held protest in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir. Kamchybek Tashiev met with protesters and promised to revise the protocol signed with Uzbekistan in March 2021.