Mudflows hit Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Houses in Kyzyl-Tuu village were flooded as a result of heavy rains.

In addition, internal roads in Talaa-Bulak and Kok-Bulak villages have been washed out. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Suzak district are working at the scene, they are eliminating the consequences of the floods.